PayPeer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00 (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. PayPeer has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $14.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPeer has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPeer alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.31 or 0.04426710 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001299 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012596 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007923 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015552 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011708 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayPeer Coin Profile

PAYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev. The official website for PayPeer is www.paypeer.pw.

Buying and Selling PayPeer

PayPeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPeer must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPeer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.