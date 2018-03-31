Paypex 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,748.00 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Paypex has traded flat against the dollar. One Paypex token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paypex has a market cap of $35.55 million and $29,748.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paypex alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00727135 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00158074 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030372 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Paypex Token Trading

Paypex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paypex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paypex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.