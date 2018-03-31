Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Apple (AAPL)

Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 23.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 52,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Apple by 50.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 615,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,682,000 after purchasing an additional 206,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,359,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities set a $180.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $175.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $851,317.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

