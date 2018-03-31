Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.73) price objective on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 359 ($4.96) to GBX 358 ($4.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 449 ($6.20) to GBX 452 ($6.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 412.53 ($5.70).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 381.30 ($5.27) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 332.28 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 411.30 ($5.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a GBX 28.60 ($0.40) dividend. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 7.55%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based personal and small business general insurer. The principal activity of the Company is managing its investments in subsidiaries, providing loans to those subsidiaries, raising funds for the Group and the receipt and payment of dividends. The Company’s operating segments include Motor, Home, Rescue and other personal lines, Commercial and Run-off.

