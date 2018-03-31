Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hansteen (HSTN)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research report released on Tuesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 134 ($1.85) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hansteen to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 135 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.80) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 136 ($1.88) target price on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hansteen from GBX 141 ($1.95) to GBX 143 ($1.98) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hansteen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 138 ($1.91).

HSTN stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.76) on Tuesday. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 115.90 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 147.90 ($2.04).

Hansteen (LON:HSTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) by GBX (1.90) (($0.03)). Hansteen had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of GBX 5,900 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Hansteen’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

About Hansteen

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal activities consist of property investment, development, management and associated business, focusing on industrial property investments in Continental Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments are its geographical locations, which include Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

