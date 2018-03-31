Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Joules Group (JOUL)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Joules Group (LON:JOUL) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 380 ($5.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JOUL. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.70) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Joules Group from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 410 ($5.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, FinnCap boosted their price target on Joules Group from GBX 320 ($4.42) to GBX 325 ($4.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of JOUL stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.31) on Tuesday. Joules Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236.99 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.20 ($4.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th.

In other Joules Group news, insider Colin Nigel Porter sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.49), for a total transaction of £2,437,500 ($3,367,643.00).

Joules Group Company Profile

Joules Group PLC is engaged in the design and sale of lifestyle clothing, related accessories and a homeware range, through the multi-channel business structure embracing retail stores, e-commerce, county shows and events and wholesale. The Company has three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Other. The Retail segment includes sales and costs relevant to Stores, E-commerce, Shows and Franchises.

