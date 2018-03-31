Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saga (SAGA)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.69) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAGA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Saga in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Saga from GBX 215 ($2.97) to GBX 190 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.58) price target on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Saga to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 206.71 ($2.86).

Shares of LON SAGA opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.56) on Wednesday. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.13 ($2.99).

About Saga

Saga plc provides insurance, travel, personal finance, and healthcare products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

