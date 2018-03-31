Penn National Gaming (PENN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.30.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,407.43, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.48. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -64.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($3.58). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 2,500 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden purchased 10,560 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $274,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc (Penn) is an owner and manager of gaming and racing facilities, and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The Company operates through three segments: Northeast, South/West and Midwest. The Northeast segment consists of various properties, including Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, Hollywood Casino Bangor, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course and Hollywood Casino Toledo.

