PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upped their price target on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,717,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $153,214.89, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

