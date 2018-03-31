PepsiCo (PEP) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8117744060184 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,852. The stock has a market cap of $154,932.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 61.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 61.57%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

