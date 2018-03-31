Persimmon (PSN) PT Raised to GBX 2,694

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Group from GBX 2,516 ($34.76) to GBX 2,694 ($37.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,464 ($34.04) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,382 ($32.91) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($38.68) to GBX 2,950 ($40.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($39.51) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,711 ($37.46) to GBX 2,551 ($35.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,749.38 ($37.99).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,530 ($34.95) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,046 ($28.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,901 ($40.08).

In other Persimmon news, insider M H. Killoran sold 5,762 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($36.63), for a total transaction of £152,750.62 ($211,039.82). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,547 ($35.19) per share, for a total transaction of £13,881.15 ($19,178.16).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Persimmon (PSN) PT Raised to GBX 2,694” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/persimmon-psn-price-target-increased-to-gbx-2694-by-analysts-at-jefferies-group-updated.html.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.