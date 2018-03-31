Petroquest Energy (PQ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PetroQuest Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily focused on growing its reserves and shareholder value through a combination of drilling development locations and high potential exploration prospects along and in the Gulf of Mexico. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Petroquest Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.90 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petroquest Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.85.

Shares of NYSE:PQ opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24. Petroquest Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 114.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Petroquest Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petroquest Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 646,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 40,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Petroquest Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Texas and the Gulf Coast Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.4 thousand barrels of oil, 26.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids, and 81 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

