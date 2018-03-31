Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 437.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 629,361 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 373.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 114,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 244,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,505.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $64,676.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $211,267.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $39.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morningstar set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

