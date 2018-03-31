PHI (PHIIK) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News coverage about PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PHI earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy producer an impact score of 45.0550963008392 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIIK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 14,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,711. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PHI has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $13.25.

PHI (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy producer reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. PHI had a net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PHI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

PHI Company Profile

PHI, Inc is engaged in transportation of personnel to, from, and among offshore platforms for customers engaged in the oil and gas exploration, development and production industry. The Company offers these services in various domestic and international markets. Most of its offshore flight operations are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico.

