Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 80,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 80,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,679.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Monday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 26,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $82,940.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $81,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00.

On Thursday, March 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 61,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $202,520.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 364,800 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $1,072,512.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 172,500 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $626,175.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 185,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $708,550.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.17 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,773.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Opko Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on Opko Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Opko Health by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 340,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/phillip-md-et-al-frost-purchases-80000-shares-of-opko-health-inc-opk-stock.html.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a healthcare company. Its segments include Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics and Corporate. Pharmaceutical consists of the pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel and Spain and its pharmaceutical research and development operations. Diagnostics consists of the clinical laboratory operations in Bio-Reference Laboratories (Bio-Reference) and its point-of-care operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.