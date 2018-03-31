Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 673 ($9.30) to GBX 664 ($9.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 838 ($11.58) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 880 ($12.16) to GBX 905 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 810 ($11.19) to GBX 820 ($11.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 810.14 ($11.19).

Phoenix Group stock remained flat at $GBX 763.50 ($10.55) during mid-day trading on Friday. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 719 ($9.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 820 ($11.33).

In other news, insider Jim McConville sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.80), for a total transaction of £98,805.70 ($136,509.67).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings is a consolidator of closed life assurance funds specializing in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company’s segment: life assurance (including its management services operations) is referred to as Phoenix Life. It has four operating life companies, which hold policyholder assets and a distribution business, SunLife.

