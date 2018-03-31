Phore Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $38,096.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00020307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,577,955 coins and its circulating supply is 7,237,955 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

