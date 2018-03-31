Phore Trading 21% Lower Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. Phore has a total market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $27,656.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00020019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. In the last week, Phore has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00140452 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000531 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 101.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000944 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001267 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,577,955 coins and its circulating supply is 7,237,955 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

