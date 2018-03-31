PHX Energy Services Corp (PHX) Insider Acquires C$239,274.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) insider John Michael Hooks purchased 126,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, with a total value of C$239,274.00.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Michael Hooks purchased 12,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,163. PHX Energy Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$60.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. is a Canada-based company, which provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas producing companies in the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Manitoba; across the Gulf Coast, Northeast and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States, and internationally, primarily in Albania and Russia.

