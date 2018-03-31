PIECoin Hits Market Capitalization of $57,421.00 (PIE)

PIECoin (CURRENCY:PIE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, PIECoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One PIECoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. PIECoin has a total market cap of $57,421.00 and $8.00 worth of PIECoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00144275 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000561 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00001228 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIECoin Profile

PIECoin (PIE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2016. PIECoin’s total supply is 11,046,285 coins. PIECoin’s official website is www.piecoin.info. PIECoin’s official Twitter account is @Pie_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIECoin is www.piecoin.net.

Buying and Selling PIECoin

PIECoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is not possible to buy PIECoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIECoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIECoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

