6,972 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13,706.56, a PE ratio of -42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 120.11%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

