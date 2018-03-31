1,556 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,700.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $902,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 718 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $65,259.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,882 shares of company stock worth $6,709,552. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

