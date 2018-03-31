Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $164.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.70.

NYSE UNP opened at $134.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $101.06 and a twelve month high of $143.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $104,761.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

