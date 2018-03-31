Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) vs. Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Financial Survey

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ: PNK) and Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Pinnacle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Wyndham Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Wyndham Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Entertainment 2.46% -18.61% 1.59% Wyndham Worldwide 15.35% 92.39% 6.19%

Dividends

Wyndham Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pinnacle Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Wyndham Worldwide pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Worldwide has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pinnacle Entertainment and Wyndham Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Entertainment 0 6 3 0 2.33 Wyndham Worldwide 1 2 7 0 2.60

Pinnacle Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $30.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.06%. Wyndham Worldwide has a consensus price target of $128.57, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. Given Wyndham Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wyndham Worldwide is more favorable than Pinnacle Entertainment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Entertainment and Wyndham Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Entertainment $2.56 billion 0.68 $63.10 million $1.02 29.56 Wyndham Worldwide $5.08 billion 2.25 $871.00 million $5.50 20.81

Wyndham Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Entertainment. Wyndham Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Pinnacle Entertainment has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Worldwide has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wyndham Worldwide beats Pinnacle Entertainment on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St. Charles, Belterra, Belterra Park, Meadows and River City. The Company’s South segment includes Ameristar Vicksburg, Boomtown Bossier City, Boomtown New Orleans, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and L’Auberge Lake Charles. The Company’s West segment includes Ameristar Black Hawk and Cactus Petes and Horseshu. As of September 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses, located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Company’s gaming entertainment businesses include gaming, food and beverage, and retail facilities, which include hotel and resort amenities.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham. As of December 31, 2016, its Wyndham Hotel Group had 8,035 hotels and over 697,600 hotel rooms around the world. Its Wyndham Destination Network segment offers non-hotel accommodations. The Wyndham Vacation Ownership segment develops and acquires vacation ownership resorts.

