Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Energy Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.6683717433811 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

NYSE PES traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pioneer Energy Services has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Pioneer Energy Services’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group set a $4.00 price target on Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 31,015 shares of company stock worth $91,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/pioneer-energy-services-pes-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.