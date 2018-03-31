Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Transocean (RIG) a $11.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray set a $11.00 price objective on Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIG. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cowen set a $11.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,543.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.36. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,349 shares in the company, valued at $707,527.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,420,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $378,292,000 after acquiring an additional 467,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Transocean by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,729,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $136,965,000 after acquiring an additional 135,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Transocean by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,269,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $66,955,000 after acquiring an additional 505,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Transocean by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,771,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Transocean by 28.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,580,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

