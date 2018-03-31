Piper Jaffray Raises Red Hat (RHT) Price Target to $170.00

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) had its price target increased by Piper Jaffray to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray currently has a neutral rating on the open-source software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RHT. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Red Hat from $142.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Red Hat from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Red Hat to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Get Red Hat alerts:

Shares of RHT stock opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,463.91, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Red Hat has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $167.36.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.87 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Red Hat will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,639,694.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,686 shares of company stock worth $1,873,342 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHT. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Piper Jaffray Raises Red Hat (RHT) Price Target to $170.00” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/piper-jaffray-raises-red-hat-rht-price-target-to-170-00.html.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.