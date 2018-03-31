Pitney Bowes (PBI) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2,155.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBI opened at $10.89 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,034.03, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 388.23% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

