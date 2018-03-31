PizzaCoin Price Reaches $0.0013 (PIZZA)

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One PizzaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PizzaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,811.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PizzaCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PizzaCoin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061437 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000619 BTC.

PizzaCoin Coin Profile

PizzaCoin (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. The official website for PizzaCoin is pizzacoin.net.

PizzaCoin Coin Trading

PizzaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy PizzaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PizzaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PizzaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for PizzaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PizzaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.