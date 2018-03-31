Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Receives $26.37 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 34,909,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,534,000 after purchasing an additional 950,633 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,960,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,229,000 after purchasing an additional 264,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,489,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 455.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,039,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,669,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15,976.29, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.26%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

