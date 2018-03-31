Playags Inc (AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $60.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Playags’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.80 million and the highest is $63.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Playags will report full year sales of $60.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.58 million to $267.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $289.81 million per share, with estimates ranging from $284.84 million to $292.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playags.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of Playags stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 247,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.89. Playags has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

