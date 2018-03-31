PLDT (PHI) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about PLDT (NYSE:PHI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PLDT earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7227716776888 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PHI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,129.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PLDT has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a $0.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PLDT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications services in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support services, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

