Plexus (PLXS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plexus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.7658225823487 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $59.73 on Friday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,012.26, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). Plexus had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $395,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $348,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,554 shares of company stock worth $1,726,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/plexus-plxs-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-14.html.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.