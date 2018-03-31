Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/plymouth-industrial-reit-plym-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc, formerly Plymouth Opportunity REIT, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focused on single-tenant industrial properties and multi-tenant industrial properties. The Company also focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.