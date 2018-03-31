Po.et (POE) Price Hits $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Po.et has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Binance and Kucoin. Po.et has a total market cap of $61.29 million and $1.95 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00716309 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014179 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00152541 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00031374 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et’s launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,236,813,969 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and smple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, OEX, Binance, COSS and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

