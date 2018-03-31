Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) Receives GBX 563 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 563 ($7.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POLR shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.15) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.67) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.74) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.15) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 518 ($7.16), for a total transaction of £1,942,500 ($2,683,752.42).

Shares of POLR stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 493 ($6.81). 28,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The company has a market capitalization of $460.20 and a PE ratio of 2,465.00. Polar Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 329 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 564 ($7.79).

Polar Capital Company Profile

Polar Capital Holdings plc is an investment management company. The Company is engaged in the provision of investment management and advisory services. The Company offers professional and institutional investors a range of geographical and sector investment opportunities. The Company offers fundamental funds diversified by asset class, geographical, sectoral specialization, strategy and structure.

