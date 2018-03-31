Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Receives $116.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Stephens set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $136.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris Industries by 1,097.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII stock traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. 701,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,314.79, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. Polaris Industries has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $137.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.22%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

