Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Polypipe (LON:PLP)

Polypipe (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Polypipe in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 426 ($5.89) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Polypipe to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.42) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on shares of Polypipe in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 458 ($6.33).

Shares of LON:PLP opened at GBX 348 ($4.81) on Wednesday. Polypipe has a 12-month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.50 ($6.07).

Polypipe (LON:PLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 26.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The business had revenue of £411.70 million for the quarter. Polypipe had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

About Polypipe

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems for the residential, commercial, civil, infrastructure, and public non-housing sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers building products, such as above and below ground drainage, rainwater systems, plastic plumbing fittings, pressure systems, and insulation products, as well as underfloor heating products.

