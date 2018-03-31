Polypipe (PLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Polypipe (LON:PLP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.50 ($6.33).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLP. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Polypipe in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Polypipe in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Polypipe in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 426 ($5.89) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Polypipe stock traded down GBX 7.60 ($0.11) on Monday, reaching GBX 352.80 ($4.87). 3,303,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.57 and a PE ratio of 1,533.91. Polypipe has a twelve month low of GBX 327.70 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.50 ($6.07).

Polypipe (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.80 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The business had revenue of £411.70 million for the quarter. Polypipe had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

About Polypipe

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems for the residential, commercial, civil, infrastructure, and public non-housing sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers building products, such as above and below ground drainage, rainwater systems, plastic plumbing fittings, pressure systems, and insulation products, as well as underfloor heating products.

