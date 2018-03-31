PonziCoin Market Capitalization Tops $40,991.00 (PONZI)

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PonziCoin has a total market cap of $40,991.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00718202 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000496 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00159691 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031020 BTC.

PonziCoin Coin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PonziCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PonziCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

