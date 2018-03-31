Pool (POOL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

POOL has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $160.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.60.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.22. 212,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Pool has a one year low of $97.25 and a one year high of $150.26. The stock has a market cap of $5,906.73, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Pool had a return on equity of 70.46% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $510.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 28,700 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $4,109,266.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,896,857.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock worth $18,685,004 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

