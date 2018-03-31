Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) is one of 14,208 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pool to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Pool pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pool pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 44.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Pool has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pool’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pool and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $2.79 billion $191.63 million 36.65 Pool Competitors $5.88 billion $408.95 million 13.79

Pool’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pool. Pool is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pool and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 1 4 0 2.80 Pool Competitors 37292 151855 206729 4925 2.45

Pool presently has a consensus price target of $144.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.35%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Pool’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pool has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 6.87% 70.46% 14.14% Pool Competitors -10,945.25% -94.17% 0.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pool beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies. It also provides building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for use in pool installations and remodeling; and commercial products, such as ASME heaters, safety equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers discretionary recreational and related outdoor lifestyle products that enhance consumers' use and enjoyment of outdoor living spaces, such as spas, grills, and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and golf course and other commercial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 351 sales centers. Pool Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

