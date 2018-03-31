PopularCoin Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $965,636.00 and $208.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,431,933,002 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

