Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) has trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Onconova Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.4379328237238 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 116,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,625. The company has a market cap of $15.82, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.22. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 558.97% and a negative net margin of 3,061.37%. equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Onconova Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other news, major shareholder 683 Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells.

