Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect RetailMeNot (SALE) Stock Price

News articles about RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) have trended positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RetailMeNot earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4996084039442 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ SALE remained flat at $$11.58 during midday trading on Friday. RetailMeNot has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get RetailMeNot alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-retailmenot-sale-share-price-updated.html.

RetailMeNot Company Profile

RetailMeNot Inc operates a savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company operates through two segments: Core and Gift Card. The Core segment consists of all other products and services that are related to its marketplace for digital offers.

Receive News & Ratings for RetailMeNot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RetailMeNot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.