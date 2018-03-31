Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Share Price

News stories about Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pingtan Marine Enterprise earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.196653632171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PME stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,330. The company has a market cap of $237.16, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 46.92% and a return on equity of 21.91%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

