Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Everest Re Group (RE) Share Price

Everest Re Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern's scale.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $258.00 price target (up previously from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.13.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.82. The company had a trading volume of 329,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,488.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $208.81 and a 1-year high of $277.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.08 EPS. equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $72,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Graf acquired 2,285 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.07 per share, with a total value of $500,574.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,838.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

