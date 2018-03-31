Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Farmers Capital Bank (FFKT) Share Price

Media stories about Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) have trended positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Farmers Capital Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 44.689231299034 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FFKT stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Farmers Capital Bank has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Farmers Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FFKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Farmers Capital Bank had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. research analysts expect that Farmers Capital Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Farmers Capital Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFKT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers Capital Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Farmers Capital Bank

Farmers Capital Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Frankfort, Kentucky. Their bank affiliate United Bank & Capital Trust Company operates 34 banking locations in 21 communities throughout Central and Northern Kentucky.

