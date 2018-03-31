Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Piedmont Natural Gas (PNY) Share Price

Headlines about Piedmont Natural Gas (NYSE:PNY) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Piedmont Natural Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 41.3592290963316 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE PNY remained flat at $$60.02 during trading hours on Friday. Piedmont Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Piedmont Natural Gas

Piedmont Natural Gas Company, Inc is an energy services company. The Company’s principal business is the distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and power generation customers in portions of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, including customers served by municipalities, which are its wholesale customers.

