PostCoin Reaches Market Cap of $299,875.00 (CRYPTO:POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, PostCoin has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $299,875.00 and approximately $1,325.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00118814 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019800 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012168 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030323 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004910 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000905 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Postcoin is the official cryptocrurrency of the Altcoinboard forum. The forum allows you to earn tokens for every post you make and then exchange them in the forum's Exchange Center for POST coins. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

